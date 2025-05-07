Charlie Cox’s Parents Watched the Wrong Daredevil (& Their Reaction Was Hilarious)

Charlie Cox enjoyed returning to the role of Matt Murdock thanks to Daredevil: Born Again. While it was interesting to come back as the hero after Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, the actor never expected his parents to have such an unusual reaction to the show. During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cox revealed that his parents watched the wrong version of Daredevil when trying to watch Daredevil: Born Again. The actor’s parents hit play on the movie featuring Ben Affleck as the iconic Marvel hero. Cox’s father even went on to mention, “That doesn’t look like you at all”.

The amusing confusion was solved by the actor, who pointed his parents towards Daredevil: Born Again. Here’s what Charlie Cox had to say regarding the entire incident: “I was trying to set up their Disney+ account so they could watch Daredevil. So they could watch the show. (…) I called them the following morning and said: ‘What do you think?’ They said: ‘Good. Very good. Quite similar to the original show.’”

Cox’s parents hadn’t only been watching the Netflix Daredevil series; afterward, they went on to watch twenty minutes of the 2000s movie based on the character. “‘This doesn’t even look like you!’” Cox recalled them saying. “And I went: ‘Right! That is Ben Affleck.’”

It’s easy to understand why Charlie Cox’s parents were confused when it came to which story to watch. After all, their son starred in three seasons of the Netflix Daredevil series a few years ago. Before that, Ben Affleck picked up the cowl for a movie written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. Matt Murdock has been a relevant part of pop culture for decades at this point. With such an extensive legacy for the heroic lawyer, it was hard for Charlie Cox’s parents to realize which story was the one they were actually supposed to watch.

Daredevil: Born Again featured Matt Murdock stepping away from his work as Daredevil after the tragic murder of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). The event caused Murdock to isolate himself, while Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) became more powerful with every passing second. A hero had to find motivation in this television series about a man trying to remember who he was. Daredevil: Born Again also allowed these characters to establish their own narratives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They were previously featured in the Netflix show that was separate from the movies and shows of the MCU.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios are already working on a second season of Daredevil: Born Again, with principal photography already underway. It appears that Marvel Studios doesn’t want to let much time pass between seasons of the show, after a production overhaul that saw the company changing the focus of their series. After producing stories such as WandaVision and Loki, Marvel Television will now be focused on shows that can come back every year. Apparently, Daredevil is part of the studio’s new strategy.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is now available for streaming on Disney+.