Avengers: Endgame – Stan Lee Twitter Account Posts Touching Cameo Tribute

The time has finally arrived! Avengers: Endgame is officially in theaters, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally learning which of Doctor Stranger’s 14,000,605 possible outcomes comes to fruition. Everyone seems to be celebrating the film’s release, including the late, great Stan Lee‘s Twitter account. The social media page shared some wonderful photos of Lee behind-the-scenes of the first Avengers film, and it’s making us miss the comics legend more than ever.

#AvengersEndgame premieres tonight! To celebrate, here’s some behind-the-scenes photos of Stan on the set of the 1st Avengers movie. He always got a kick out of shooting his Marvel cameos! #tbt pic.twitter.com/2pjtyfujpa — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) April 25, 2019

“#AvengersEndgame premieres tonight! To celebrate, here’s some behind-the-scenes photos of Stan on the set of the 1st Avengers movie. He always got a kick out of shooting his Marvel cameos! #tbt,” they wrote.

As you can see, the photos include one of Lee with Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, one with him sitting at a table near Chris Evans as Joss Whedon walks over, one with Stan Lee’s special chair, and another with Whedon and Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige.

Many fans commented on the post, celebrating Lee and the MCU’s accomplishments.

“Stan would’ve been proud of Endgame, incredible movie to conclude the first MCU saga!,” @mfdamo wrote.

“Stan the Legend! They shall carry on his legacy!,” @JacobAngell97 replied.

“Wonderful pictures rest in peace amen and thank you because if it wasn’t for you then there would’ve been the Avengers,” @tony_ladiesman added.

Avengers: Endgame features what could be the last cameo from Lee, who has become known for his appearances throughout the franchise. You can find out about his role in the new movie here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

