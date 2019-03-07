‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Don Cheadle Reveals Only Thing Funnier Than Fake Reports He’s Replacing Will Smith in ‘Suicide Squad 2’

It was announced at the end of last month that Will Smith was exiting The Suicide Squad, the upcoming DC Extended Universe sequel from James Gunn. Before it was revealed that Idris Elba would be taking over the role of Deadshot, many false reports were floating around, including one that Don Cheadle would be the person stepping into the part.

Cheadle addressed these false rumors on Twitter and the fact that some people were being openly unkind about it.

the only thing funnier to me than this tweet is all the ppl responding to this satire page saying that if i did the movie, i would fkkk it up! 😂😂 real disses based on fake casting. thanks, guys! i’d be seriously crushed if it wasn’t so funny … 🤣🤣 //t.co/avsbTOaCKM — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 6, 2019

“The only thing funnier to me than this tweet is all the ppl responding to this satire page saying that if I did the movie, I would fkkk it up! Real disses based on fake casting. Thanks, guys! I’d be seriously crushed if it wasn’t so funny,” he wrote.

First of all, rude! Cheadle is an excellent actor who makes all things better. Second of all, Le Cinéphiles is a satire page. Clearly, enough people have forgotten that he wasn’t the first actor to play James Rhodes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cheadle took over for Terrence Howard who played the role in the first Iron Man; the website was clearly referencing that fact. Third of all, considering Cheadle is a prominent member of the MCU, it was not very likely that this rumor was going to turn out to be true.

While some people on the Internet were being unkind to the actor, others were quick to comment on Cheadle’s post with messages of love.

“I was into the idea honestly. Cheadle’s got mad range,” @Monstermash042 wrote.

“I’ve not seen anything Mr. C has been in that he didn’t elevate in some way,” @WaltHicks13 added.

“Don Cheadle crushes every role he’s ever playing. Yes, this was satire, but if it wasn’t…he’d bury that in his yard of awesomeness. Name ONE role he didn’t kill,” @AyeshaMoore replied.

While he may not be showing up in the wide world of DC, Cheadle is still going strong in the MCU. He’s expected to reprise his role of Rhodey/War Machine in Avengers: Endgame next month. In fact, the trailer has already given us a look into the character.

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

