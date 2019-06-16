Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Shares Baby Photo in Honor of Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day! This year, June 16th is the day to celebrate dads everywhere, so people have taken to the Internet to honor their fathers, step-dads, grandpas, and various father figures. One person to join in the celebration is Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor posted a lovely photo to Twitter of him as an adorable baby with his pops.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there who understand the importance of love, encouragement, patience, listening, and lollipops. pic.twitter.com/d8R3cCPYQH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 16, 2019

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there who understand the importance of love, encouragement, patience, listening, and lollipops,” Evans wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving the throwback photo.

“Happy Father’s Day to your dad. He should feel very proud to have a son like you,” @dobsleypromise wrote.

“I can’t believe you were a baby once,” @httpcevans joked.

Some fans evens celebrated the fact that Evans is a dog dad, sharing photos of the actor with his pup, Dodger.

happy father’s day to you too sir pic.twitter.com/HybXGft6xb — hels (@nomadcevans) June 16, 2019

happy father’s day to you! pic.twitter.com/OMBLnsMXG4 — luisa (@tonystrnge) June 16, 2019

Currently, you can catch Evans on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

This year, you can also see Evans in Knives Out, the latest film from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson. He’ll also be acting alongside The Haunting of Hill House‘s Michiel Huisman in the upcoming The Red Sea Dicing Resort.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.