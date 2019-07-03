Avengers: Endgame Star Josh Brolin Recreates the Thanos Snap

In just two major appearances (and a handful of cameos), the villain Thanos became one of the most impactful characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. In both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Josh Brolin‘s character proved to be the greatest threat to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and provided one of the most iconic scenes all with the snap of his fingers.

Now Brolin is reveling in that moment, taking the time to recreate “The Snap” while brandishing Hot Toys’ movie-accurate collectible of the Infinity Gauntlet. Check out the photo below:

Brolin played the menacing villain with cunning and thoughtfulness, accurately bringing the popular comic book character to life for the big screen. But now his time as Thanos might be over, as the character met his demise thanks to Iron Man’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

While other Marvel stars tend to sign contracts for multiple movies, Brolin revealed that he only worked on a picture-to-picture basis for his tenure as the Mad Titan.

“I’m on a one movie to one movie basis so we’ll see what happens after this movie,” Brolin previously told Variety.

But now that Disney’s acquisition of Fox has been finalized, there’s another opportunity for Brolin to appear in the MCU moving forward thanks to his pal Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool franchise.

Brolin portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2, and there were plans for the characters to team up for the spinoff film X-Force. Now it’s not clear if that project will come together, but we do know that Disney and Marvel Studios are planning to keep the Deadpool series going. Whether that includes a soft reset to integrate him into the MCU or if they’ll stick to the continuity they’ve established remains to be seen, and even Brolin himself isn’t sure what’s going on.

The actor appeared at ACE Comic Con Seattle over the weekend when a fan asked about the possibility of him getting involved in the MCU again but that he’s actively reached out to Marvel and Disney to find out if there are plans for him.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m actually, I’ve been calling them, like, ‘What’s the deal with Cable, man?’ Seriously, 100 percent serious. They’re figuring it out. It’s a big world now, it just got much, much bigger. So who knows.”

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters. The film will be released on digital platforms on July 30th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on August 13th.