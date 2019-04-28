Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Wants to Direct an MCU Movie

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very exciting after the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempted to right the wrongs made by Thanos when he erased half of all live in the galaxy, but the scales have tipped back. And now fans are wondering what the future holds for Marvel Studios.

No matter what’s next, Guardians Of The Galaxy star Karen Gillan wants next. The actress spoke with Variety on their new podcast “The Big Ticket.” While appearing in the program, Gillan opened up about her future with Marvel and said she wants to take a step behind the scenes.

“I keep asking Kevin Feige when that’s going to be. I’m still waiting,” Gillan said.

She also knows she wouldn’t do anything that was offered to her, even if it were a Marvel movie, and would like to tackle a project she feels passionate about.

Gilan said, “I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job. Obviously that’s not every movie that comes your way.”

She expressed excitement over projects like Captain Marvel, which has blown past all box office expectations, as well as the upcoming Black Widow film that she said should have already been made.

“I think we’re only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies,” Gillan said on the podcast. “It’s kind of a new thing and we’re living in this time of change at the moment. To see Captain Marvel do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it’s time to see the Black Widow movie.”

We have to wait a while before we get the Black Widow film or the Captain Marvel sequel, but fans can see Gillan’s performance as Nebula with Avengers: Endgame now playing in theaters.

