Avengers: Endgame Stars Have Started Arriving at Comic-Con

It appears earlier reports of a potential Avengers: Endgame reunion at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con could prove accurate as some Marvel stars have started showing up on-site at the San Diego Convention Center. In addition to Danai Gurira, who we knew would be there for The Walking Dead, the team at Entertainment Tonight have released an image of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie stopping by their booth for a quick snapshot.

The #Avengers assembled in our #ETComicCon photo booth and Earth’s mightiest heroes are ready to fight! 💥 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/I9OhTybuhJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 20, 2019

So far this weekend, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo hosted their own Hall H panel as did writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. While no information about Marvel Studios‘ reveals has surfaced, many are expecting Kevin Feige and company to announce some of the studio’s upcoming films such as Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi.

Feige himself revealed last month in the lead-up to Far From Home that any and all MCU Phase 4 talk would soon be revealed.

“I would say its both,” Feige said in regards to the initial question. “I would say its definitely a combination. Clearly, as I’ve said for the better part of a year or two, we’re waiting for Endgame and Far From Home to come out before we talk about what’s next officially. We’re almost there. Far From Home is almost out. But all will be revealed.”

It should be noted that Disney also D23 Expo coming up in a matter of weeks, so Feige and team will have to make sure they have enough content for both Comic-Con and the Disney-owned expo. It’s very likely the team will focus on films tonight and streaming shows for Disney+ at D23, so that the House of Mouse can keep everything under one Disney-owned event.

Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel begins at 5:15 p.m. Pacific tonight and is expected to last an hour and a half. D23 begins Friday, August 23rd.

Avengers: Endgame is due out digitally on July 30th ahead of a home release August 13th while Spider-Man: Far From Home continues its box office run in theaters.