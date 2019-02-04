Who Are the Avengers Looking at in the ‘Endgame’ TV Spot?

Marvel Studios rocked the worlds of fans during the Super Bowl this year, as it debuted a new TV spot for Avengers: Endgame in the first quarter of the event. Not only was it an exciting 30 seconds, but it featured nothing but new footage. None of it was recycled from the first trailer.

This raised plenty of questions for the Marvel faithful, but none bigger than “Who are they looking at?”

Okay, that was a little confusing out of context, sorry about that. There’s a shot in the TV spot where Steve, Natasha, Bruce, and Rhodey are looking up in the sky just outside of New York City. There’s something or someone coming down to the surface of the Earth, but there has been no indication who it could possibly be.

However, if you’ve paid attention to the MCU to this point there are certainly a few solid options. Let’s break down a few of the most likely options.

Tony/Nebula

Okay, so the first and probably most obvious choice is that the Avengers are looking at the return of Tony Stark.

Tony is stranded in space with only Nebula by his side. Everyone else that was a part of that group was snapped away at th end of Infinity War. The initial trailer for Avengers: Endgame saw Tony sending a message back to Earth, suggesting he was lost in space with no way to get home. Well, in this TV spot, he and Nebula are looking like they’ve maybe found a solution.

Odds suggest that Tony will return back to Earth and join the rest of Avengers at some point, and this could shot in the trailer could be showing off that moment.

Captain Marvel

The other leading theory here would be that Captain Marvel is finally arriving and joining the ranks of the Avengers.

We know that she’s going to be in the movie, and Nick Fury paged her just before he was snapped, so the signal she’s following is probably taking her down to Earth. We could be witnessing the very first time Captain Marvel meets Steve Rogers and the rest of the crew.

However, there is no sense of urgency with Steve, so it seems as though he already has an idea of who is approaching. That might not necessarily be the case, but it certainly adds to the argument against Carol Danvers.

Thor and/or the Asgardians

Thor was with the rest of the Avengers when the Snap occurred, but he’s not with the rest of them here.

Of all the Avengers that were on Earth, Thor is the one who has the greatest sense of what’s happening on a galactic scale, and he may need to leave the planet to search for answers as to what’s been happening. Perhaps he’s returning with news for the Avengers.

Then again, this could also be some of the surviving Asgardians. Valkyrie is still out there somewhere, so maybe she’s coming down to Earth to find Thor.

Thanos

Yes, Steve Rogers doesn’t look super worried about what’s going on, but these Marvel trailers have been known to be misleading.

In the Infinity Gauntlet comics, Thanos wasn’t actually the final villain for the Avengers to fight. Nebula took the Gauntlet from her father and turned out to be even more power-hungry. The Mad Titan teamed up with the Avengers to take her on at the end of the series.

There’s a slim chance that is what’s actually happening in this shot, but it’s always possible. Of course, there’s always a possibility that it could be Thanos and the Avengers just aren’t even trying to fight. Maybe he sent a message to them ahead of time and they’re set some kind of trap. Then again, maybe they just know that there’s not a thing they can do if he does show up.

Another Villain

One of the mysteries surrounding Avengers: Endgame is the identity of the second villain in the film.

There has been talk leading up to the movie of a “greater threat” than Thanos, which seems hard to come by given what we saw in Infinity War. But apparently it’s a thing, so there is someone else to watch out for. Maybe that new villain, who might not be seen as a threat right away, is coming down to greet their foes.

Perhaps the greater threat is actually just Nebula, like the comics suggest. If that’s the case, both this slide and the first slide could apply.