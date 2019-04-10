‘Avengers: Endgame’ Clip Has Fans Convinced That Captain Marvel Has Telepathy

With just two weeks to go until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, everything that Marvel Studios puts out in relation to the movie is taking the Internet by storm. Whether it be a trailer, set of posters, or even a short clip, every single glimpse at Endgame has become a trending topic. This is especially true of the clip that Marvel released on Monday, which seemingly contains a hidden voice in the background.

Yes, it sounds totally strange, and it likely isn’t anything but a random mistake, but this moment in the clip is hard to ignore. Fast forward to the moment in the clip where Thor stands up to talk with Captain Marvel. As soon as she turns to look at him and their eyes meet, an eerie whisper echoes out over the score, and it sounds like someone is saying “I have telepathy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Would it make any sense for that to be in a clip, let alone in the movie itself? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t hearing it, and they’re freaking out over what it could mean.

The most popular theory floating around is that Captain Marvel has telepathic abilities, and she’s somehow letting Thor in her secret. Why? Who knows, but Twitter is certainly buzzing about the potential.

Yes, We Do

Does anyone else hear someone whisper “I have telepathy” pic.twitter.com/50Kygr91Eo — Jonny ✨ (@Marvelspiderkid) April 9, 2019

Clear as Day

0:49 somebody clear as fucking day whispers “i have telepathy” in like a ghost voice thats so fucking creepy and unsettling and bothersome who in the FUCK said that https://t.co/hZOxXQwsZv — CBM Cringe (@CBMCringe) April 9, 2019

Can She Do That?

Has captain marvel ever had telepathy before? https://t.co/AOvagbJebr — Sam the Sci-Fi Stan (@SamParkerMetal) April 9, 2019

SHOOK

someone said it sounds like carol says “i have telepathy” in this clip and i’m honestly shook pic.twitter.com/svbNyJbjN6 — sophie (@rvgnrok) April 8, 2019

I Can’t Un-Hear It

y’all really got in my head and now I can’t unhear “I have telepathy” hELP pic.twitter.com/FcrZQqFVZT — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 9, 2019

Spoiler??

“In that released End Game clip in ‘0:49-0:53’ you can faintly hear a whisper saying ‘I have telepathy’ idk if I’m tripping or I just spoiled the whole movie for everyone” –@MauricioM98 — leoleo (@leyo_em) April 9, 2019

Russo Brothers, We Need You

Hey, @Russo_Brothers, what’s the deal with this “telepathy” whisper when Carol looks at Thor? What sort of trickery are you trying here? https://t.co/Ey4l6naZjS pic.twitter.com/9qKJ27K0bb — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 9, 2019

Maybe Scarlet Witch?

There is a voice saying I have telepathy its very faint and it’s a little after the 49 mark. wear headphones and put max volume it kinda sound like scarlet witch. Me and my sister agree @ManaByte — Andy (@masteracestick) April 8, 2019

This Is Wild

In the scene where Thor is approaching Carol in the new Endgame clip you can clearly here a strange voice of a woman state “I have telepathy” 😱 #Endgame pic.twitter.com/ei2JCDpKab — Matthew #WBA (@mattr1990) April 9, 2019

Or Maybe Not