‘Avengers: Endgame’ Clip Has Fans Convinced That Captain Marvel Has Telepathy

With just two weeks to go until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, everything that Marvel Studios puts out in relation to the movie is taking the Internet by storm. Whether it be a trailer, set of posters, or even a short clip, every single glimpse at Endgame has become a trending topic. This is especially true of the clip that Marvel released on Monday, which seemingly contains a hidden voice in the background.

Yes, it sounds totally strange, and it likely isn’t anything but a random mistake, but this moment in the clip is hard to ignore. Fast forward to the moment in the clip where Thor stands up to talk with Captain Marvel. As soon as she turns to look at him and their eyes meet, an eerie whisper echoes out over the score, and it sounds like someone is saying “I have telepathy.”

Would it make any sense for that to be in a clip, let alone in the movie itself? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t hearing it, and they’re freaking out over what it could mean.

The most popular theory floating around is that Captain Marvel has telepathic abilities, and she’s somehow letting Thor in her secret. Why? Who knows, but Twitter is certainly buzzing about the potential.

Yes, We Do

Clear as Day

Can She Do That?

SHOOK

I Can’t Un-Hear It

Spoiler??

Russo Brothers, We Need You

Maybe Scarlet Witch?

This Is Wild

Or Maybe Not

