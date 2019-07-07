This Avengers: Endgame Scarecrow Will Snap the Crows in Half

One dedicated Marvel fan is about to win their local scarecrow competition or, at the very least, snap away half of the competition. In a new post that’s gone semi-viral on Reddit, /u/Lerris820 has shared a photo of their contest entry featuring makeshift armor from Thanos, resembling the exact scarecrow seen at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and beginning of Avengers: Endgame as Thanos retired to Titan 2.

The armor on a stand was a direct nod to Jim Starlin’s Infinity Gauntlet (1991), a comic series the last two Avengers films were largely based on. In a set of interviews last year, Infinity War and Endgame co-director Anthony Russo explained Thanos’ nobility, saying all of the death and destruction in his path was only in pursuit of a larger goal.

“He’s like a holy warrior,” Russo told Uproxx. “Once he puts his armor down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise.”

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Russo said about Thanos’ goals in a separate interview. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life.”

“And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

