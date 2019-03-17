‘Avengers: Endgame’: First Official Look At Thanos Surfaces Online

The Mad Titan can be seen in his full armor, which appears to be slightly upgraded from what we saw during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Also of note, it appears the Infinity Gauntlet isn’t destroyed in this image like it was after the now-infamous snap, which decimated half of all life across the universe.

Little’s been revealed about Avengers: Endgame; Marvel Studios has released two and a half trailers for the upcoming blockbuster and fans are still left scratching their heads when it comes to trying to put together a potential plot. Christopher Markus — writer of both Infinity War and Endgame with Stephen McFeeley — previously teased Thanos being the one being who can truly master the Infinity Stones.

“They’ve been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power?”

“He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

