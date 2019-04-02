Why Isn’t Thanos Using the Space Stone In the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer?

Today, Marvel Studios released a special look at Avengers: Endgame as tickets for the film went on sale. The special look shows what’s left of the Avengers reassembling to face Thanos and avenge the world they failed to save. Thanos seems ready for the confrontation. He’s armored himself and wielding a new, double-bladed weapon. Thanos beams down from his ship, Sanctuary II, to face the Marvel heroes. This is interesting because he does not use the Space Stone, the Infinity Stone he used to teleport across the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. The Space Stone had its own unique special effect, with Thanos moving as if passing through a portal. That’s not the effect we see in the new special look.

It may be that Thanos no longer has the power of the Space Stone at his disposal. Eliminating half of all life in the universe took the combined might of all six Infinity Stones channeled through the Infinity Gauntlet. After committing “the snap,” the Gauntlet and the arm Thanos wore it on both seemed damaged. Perhaps the Gauntlet couldn’t handle the power of all of the stones and shorted out the entire Infinity Stone system.

During a Q&A following a screening of Avengers: Infinity War in December, co-director Joe Russo explained the physical price Thanos paid to achieve his goal, saying “It’s evident. His daughter is an emotional price, but the physical price is – you’ll see it if you pause your DVD – right before he uses it to go back into the portal away from Thor while he’s got the ax in his chest, his arm is burnt to a crisp. So the physical price is the extreme power that it took to enact his plan, he paid for physically, and when he sits down on the steps at the end of the movie you can see that it actually carries up into his neck and onto his face.

When asked about the Infinity Gauntlet, in particular, Russo added “[Thanos’] arm is f**cked up and anything attached to his arm is f**cked up.” This seems to hint that the Gauntlet may be broken.

What do you think Thanos isn’t using the space stone? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

