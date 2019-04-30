Avengers: Endgame: Thanos’s Son Danos Is a Conan Intern

After the successes of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the whole world is now familiar with Thanos. But have you met his son? No, we’re not talking about Thane, the Inhuman son he sired in the Marvel Comics universe. We’re talking about Danos, the indie film—loving intern who works for Conan O’Brien. He debuted on last night’s episode of Conan. You can see the whole bit above.

The scene also has O’Brien commenting on Avengers: Endgame’s staggering box office debut. The film earned a record-breaking $1.2 billion worldwide in its first weekend, becoming the first film ever to have a $1 billion opening weekend. The film reached the billion-dollar mark in five days, more than twice as fast as predecessor Avengers: Infinity War, which set a new record at 11 days one year ago.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

What do you think of Thanos’s son Danos? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

