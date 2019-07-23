Jim Starlin Says Thanos’ Avengers: Endgame Weapon Is Inspired By the ThanosCopter

It looks like the ThanosCopter made it in Avengers: Endgame after all! That is, of course, according to Thanos creator and cosmic Marvel icon Jim Starlin. Speaking with Digital Spy at San Diego Comic-Con, Starlin admits that if he didn’t like one thing about Avengers: Endgame, it’d be Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) new weapon — a sword that had enough power to break apart Captain America’s vibranium shield. According to Starlin, the Russos and company drew inspiration from the infamous ThanosCopter for the new weapon.

“The one thing they did and I will never forgive the Russos and [writers] Markus and McFeely was they brought that weapon he had in, which is inspired from the Thanos helicopter which most everybody had almost forgot all about,” Starlin said. “Originally, the ThanosCopter was created by Larry Lieber for some kids’ books called Spidey Super Stories. Thanos was running around robbing banks with the name Thanos written on the side of his copter which always struck me as a little strange all by itself.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But I tried to ignore it and I thought people had forgot about it, but they stuck it in the movie. I had a couple of writers credit me with creating it and I’m like, ‘No, it wasn’t me’.”

In a separate interview at Comic-Con, Starlin said he fully expects Marvel to bring Thanos back at one point or another.

“You know, they’ve made so much money off him, I can’t believe they’re not gonna do it again,” Starlin explained in an interview with Pop Corn Talk, “And I know Josh Brolin, who originally said he was a one-off, has since then he’d like to do more…They bring the Warlock into it and that leads to the Magus, and Thanos is part of the Magus Warlock story, so it’s a possibility that we’ll see him that way…I’m mentioning it now so it will put a bug in somebody’s ear up there at the studio.”

Avengers: Endgame is due out digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

What was your favorite part from Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comments or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!