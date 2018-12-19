‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Thanos Is in Wakanda at the End of ‘Infinity War’

The latest theory from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame claims that Thanos never left Wakanda after snapping his fingers.

The theory spawned on Reddit, taking into account lines of dialogue in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and the teases revealed in the Avengers: Endgame trailer from earlier this month. Whether or not Avengers: Endgame will visit Wakanda remains unknown but that isn’t stopping the latest theory from existing.

“I have a friend who was almost cast in Black Panther, can’t say who or what character. He also has family at Marvel (again, can’t disclose any names or job titles). But, he told me that ‘Oh yeah, Thanos at the end of Infinity War? He was in Wakanda.’ I legit thought he was joking, and yanking my chain since he knew I was aware of his near-casting into the MCU.”

Well, he certainly was in Wakanda at the end of Infinity War, where he snapped his fingers before entering a portal to another location. Still, the theory goes on…

“But it actually makes a little bit of sense now. I have 3 pieces of ‘evidence’ that might cause some suspicion (or doubt idk), and I’d love to hear reasons for why this might be true, as I have none. I don’t know any official plot points of Endgame just like most of this subreddit.

“‘Wakanda has the most beautiful sunsets in the world.’

“And ‘I finally rest. And watch the sun rise on a grateful universe.’

“These are both quotes from the MCU in 2018. Both deal with the beauty of the sun’s rising or setting. I always found it interesting why they made these specific diction choices for Thanos. These quotes almost seem to tie Black Panther and Infinity War together in a specific way.

“2) ‘Titan 2’. This is the answer the Russo Bros gave when asked where Thanos is currently. Obviously, his location could be a major spoiler towards the story. However, to me it seems it would only be something to keep secret if it was that Thanos was still on Earth. It also answers the question this subreddit asked nonstop this past summer as to why Thanos would ever return to earth. Well…what if he never left?

“3) This is the kicker and the main reason I’m making this post, as I don’t post here often. Stop the Endgame trailer around 1:08 and take a look at the fruit. I’ve searched the sub and haven’t found many people talking about this.

“As soon as I saw this fruit, I knew it looked familiar, but at the same time I thought it to be alien. However, this fruit is actually a Kiwano (or Horned Melon), and is indigenous to none other than Africa. True it is found mostly in the Kalahari Desert or Southern Africa, but I don’t think that matters too much.

“Again, I have no clue as to why Thanos might still reside in Wakanda (or nearby) as far as the plot of A4 goes, but I’d love to spark a meaningful conversation on this sub to further speculate how this might affect the plot.

“TL;DR There might be reason to believe Thanos never left Earth and is actually residing in a desolated Wakanda as evidence by the sunset/sunrise and African-indigenous fruit. The Russo’s have been secretive in handing out the whereabouts of the Mad Titan, saying he is on ‘Titan 2’ at the moment.”

What do you think? Could Thanos actually be hanging out in Wakanda under everybody’s radar? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.