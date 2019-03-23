‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Hulk Will Return The Best Way Possible

At this point, it’s a matter of when not if, the Incredible Hulk makes his grand re-entrance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The gamma-infused giant was briefly in Avengers: Infinity War, but after he was nearly beaten to a pulp by Thanos (Josh Brolin), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had more than enough trouble bringing out his counterpart. In one intriguing fan theory, the Hulk makes a big-time entrance that will be sure to entice fans to hop out of their seats in joy.

According to u/Mokgore, Avengers: Endgame will start with Banner continuing with his problem summoning his superhero alter ego. Because of this, the seven-time Ph.D. will continue using the Hulkbuster armor. This piece of evidence is pretty solid, considering the Hulkbuster armor was spotted on a new piece of overseas promotion material that surfaced online earlier in the day.

With Banner still using the Hulkbuster armor, the theory reads, the Avengers will come across the Mad Titan earlier on in the movie and end up beating the villain in his defeated state. It’s this win that causes the Hulk to feel comfortable enough again to burst out of Banner, now that his biggest fear is neutralized. On the surface, it’s a pretty interesting fan theory that plays off of someone of the toys released for last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, which teased a similar scenario.

This theory also does raise plenty of questions. Although the Hulk has been entirely absent from the trailers and television spots, the vast majority of toy marketing has promoted the Hulk and not Banner, suggesting that the Avenger will be “out” the most of the movie. In fact, many people are speculating we’ll get a version of Professor Hulk, a hyperintelligent version of the character.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now while Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

How do you think the Hulk is going to make his return to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

