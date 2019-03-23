This Marvel Fan Theory Has Us Believing Iron Man Is A Skrull

When Captain Marvel hit theaters, it brought with it the live-action debut of the Skrulls. The Skrulls were up to all kinds of hijinks during the film, eventually leaving fans to wonder if any of their favorite heroes could end up being part of the shape-shifting alien race. One intriguing fan theory now has us thinking that maybe, just maybe, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) could end up being of a Skrull.

Mild spoilers for Captain Marvel ahead! When the Skrulls were chasing after Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to Earth, a total of four aliens crash-landed on the third rock from the sun. We know that Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) left the planet with his wife and daughter while the “Science Guy” was shot and killed by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law). The third Skrull was killed in the car accident with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) but the fourth? Well, that Skrull seems to be in the wind.

Thanks to Marvel fan u/warcroft, one interesting theory suggests that the last remaining Skrull went on to become Tony Stark. There’s a whole slew of “what ifs” when it comes to the situation like asking when the Skrull started pretending to be Stark. If it was during the events of Captain Marvel, Stark would have been substantially younger than he is today.

A better thought process behind the situation would be if a Skrull managed to sneak through in The Avengers. Then, Stark carried a nuclear weapon through the hole in space. But what if it wasn’t Stark that came back? It’s another situation that’d certainly take impeccable timing on the part of the Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed up by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Do you think that Stark could be a Skrull If not Stark, do you think any of the other heroes in the MCU are Skrulls? Let us know your thoughts in the omments below!

