‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests It Will Be Told from Tony Stark’s Perspective

A Marvel fan has made a compelling argument for Avengers: Endgame to be told from the perspective of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), whose Iron Man was defeated but ultimately spared by Thanos (Josh Brolin) during Infinity War.

Reddit user u/Asongofparksandrec on Reddit's popular FanTheories subreddit opines Stark will come to possess the Infinity Stones that Thanos used to erase 50 percent of all life in the universe, and Endgame will be filtered through Tony's point-of-view in the same way Infinity War centered around the Mad Titan.

The user believes Tony's failure to protect his protégé — rookie superhero Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — mirrors Thanos' failure to save his desolated homeworld of Titan, which fell victim to insufficient resources.

In that vein, Endgame will again mirror Infinity War as it will again take the assembling of the six coveted Infinity Stones to correct the Thanos' halving snap, and it will be the very mortal Tony Stark who wields the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps fallen heroes like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) back to life.

The user goes on to express belief Stark will enlist the help of Eitri (Peter Dinklage), the Dwarf king who forged the Thanos-killing weapon Stormbreaker for Thor (Chris Hemsworth), to craft a device capable of allowing Stark to wield the Infinity Stones.

Stark, who made an almost-sacrifice play in The Avengers, will truly unite Earth's mightiest heroes and "complete his maturity" by sacrificing himself and use the immense power of the Infinity Stones to course correct the universe — saving billions of lives and emerging as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ultimate hero.

Joe Russo, who directed Infinity War and Endgame with brother Anthony, previously told Fandango "it's his movie" when referring to Thanos, who has the most screen time just ahead of Thor.

"Our job when we make these films — and what we feel is important to us — is to surprise the audience," Russo said.

"We wanted to tell a story that they weren't expecting, and the story is told from the point of view of a villain, which I think is also really unique and risky for a commercial film that will surprise the audience. I think this is a market where the audience really enjoys innovation and disruption, and we want to do something innovative in this space."

Russo has since said the Infinity War sequel is "bringing to a close the first decade of stories" launched with Iron Man in 2008.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019.