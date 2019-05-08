Russo Brothers Share “Going for the Head” Practice with Chris Hemsworth

After Avengers: Infinity War, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) needed all the help he could get with target practice. Apparently, that help came in the form of Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, at least if one recent social media post is any indication. Shared to Twitter and Instagram earlier this evening, Hemsworth and Russo can be seen in discussion while the latter is wielding Thor’s new hammer axe Stormbreaker.

“Day 1 of ‘going for the head’ practice…” the caption accompanying the photo reads.

Day 1 of “going for the head” practice… pic.twitter.com/4svcrztFId — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 7, 2019

After the scene shown in the snapshot concludes, Thor undergoes one of the biggest changes seen in the MCU as he becomes a sloppy leader of New Asgard. Avengers: Endgame scribe Christopher Markus attributed the Asgardian’s arc over the past three movies to Hemsworth’s sublime acting.

“He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Ragnarok,” and that was a gift to us,” Markus explains. “But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he’s really lost everything.”

Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” the writer continues. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that that all came about.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

What’d you think of Thor’s new role in Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter!

