‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Respond to Record-Breaking Pre-Sales

Tickets for Avengers: Endgame have been on sale all but 12 hours and the upcoming blockbuster is already breaking records. Earlier this afternoon, Fandango announced that the film broke the ticket selling service’s “first 24 hours” record in just six hours. Now, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to their combined Twitter account to thank fans for breaking the internet in search of tickets.

“Unbelievable,” the filmmakers tweeted with a screenshot of the news. “You guys are awesome #WhateverItTakes.”

Avengers: Endgame beat the total of the last record holder (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), in all but six hours, something that surprised Fandango and Marvel Studios alike. Fandango editor Erik Davis says the service has “never seen anything like this.”

“Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango‘s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared in a statement. “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

No matter which way it shakes out, it looks like Marvel Studios is set to have a monstrous box office with Avengers: Endgame. At this rate, it’s essentially outperforming Avengers: Infinity War three-fold and previous reports suggest it could haul in a record-breaking $840m worldwide its opening weekend. If that’s the case, it’s dwarf Infinity War‘s previous record by nearly $200m. Should it keep that pace its entire box office run, one would think it could give James Cameron’s Avatar a run for its money on the worldwide charts.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame hits theater April 26th. The only other Marvel Studios film due out this year is Spider-Man: Far From Home, due out July 5th.

