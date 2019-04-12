‘Avengers: Endgame’ Already Breaking Ticket Sales Records In China

Avengers: Endgame advanced tickets went on sale for the first time in China earlier today and to no surprise, the film is already outperforming any other movie to ever hit the market with advance ticketing. According to a new report from Deadline, Maoyan — the premiere ticket app in China — Avengers: Endgame has sold over one million tickets in the first six hours they were available.

The fourth Avengers flick sold more tickets in one hour than it’s predecessor Avengers: Infinity War did in the first 24 hours. In three hours, Avengers: Endgame had outsold the number of tickets Infinity War made in the first week of pre-sales. All in all, Endgame has made nearly $15 million in China in the ten hours tickets have been on sale. As the report mentions, box office experts based in the country anticipate presales topping out around $75 million between now and two weeks from now, although numbers these large, this early, has never happened before.

It should be noted that Avengers: Endgame is released in China on April 24th, two days before the rest of the world. While that might not be great for internet users looking into the movie completely spoiler free, it will provide Disney and Marvel Studios with an extended, five-day opening weekend for the film.

Latest tracking reports indicate Endgame will top at least $250 million domestically in its first weekend in theaters, though some box office experts suggest that a $300 million domestic opening weekend haul isn’t entirely out of the question. In comparison, Infinity War tallied $257 million stateside in its first few days in theaters. American-based ticket sellers Fandango and Atom Tickets have since revealed the movie’s broken virtually every presale records on either platform.

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th.

