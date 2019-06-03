Viral Avengers: Endgame Ticket is Dusting Away

The Marvel Studios subreddit on Reddit.com has applied 41,500 upvotes to a post from bejanator862 about his Avengers: Endgame movie ticket. The post titled “I’d say this makes my endgame ticket 10 times better” reveals a photograph of an Avengers: Endgame movie ticket stub that is faded on the right side. This attribute reminds benjantaor862 of the dusting effect used in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones to eliminate half of the life in the universe. You can see the photo below.

Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having surpassed James Cameron’s Titanic. Cameron’s Avatar still sits in the top spot on the all-time box office list with $2.788 billion. Avengers: Endgame‘s worldwide total crossed the $2.7 billion mark over the weekend to reach $2.713 billion, putting the film within $75 million of catching Avatar.

Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Endgame‘s domestic box office total climbed past $800 million over the Memorial Day weekend.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

