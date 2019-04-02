‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Now Officially On Sale

The wait for Avengers: Endgame is finally over! Well, not exactly. There’s still a little over three weeks until the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives in theaters, so we have to wait a little longer. But you can finally buy your tickets for opening night! Ever since the trailer for Endgame arrived after Captain Marvel, fans have been begging for tickets to go online so that they could secure their seats for opening weekend. The time has finally arrived, and your wish has been granted. You can click here to buy tickets now!

There had been several rumors floating around online over the past few days that the tickets would finally go on sale on the morning of April 2nd. ComicBook.com was able to confirm on Sunday that this was indeed the case, and the countdown toward tickets began.

Fortunately, Marvel wasn’t pulling any April Fools’ Day jokes with this one. Tuesday morning arrived, and the tickets finally went live. Every Avengers fan can now head to their favorite ticket retailer and reserve their spot to see Endgame when it hits theaters in just a few weeks.

With Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel in the rear view mirror, Avengers: Endgame is set to bring a conclusion to a decade of superhero films that Kevin Feige has dubbed The Infinity Saga. Events that were set into motion during 2008’s Iron Man will come to an end at the end of this month, before sending the Marvel Cinematic Universe off into its mysterious next chapter, also known as Phase 4.

There’s no telling what lies ahead for the characters of the MCU, and the same is true of the filmmakers behind each of these hits. Joe and Anthony Russo will have helmed four Marvel movies once Endgame arrives, but they aren’t ruling out a return to the franchise in the future.

“The door is always open. Everyone at Marvel is like family to us,” Joe Russo said. “We grew up reading comic books, and these stories are incredibly open to us. Anything that moved you as a child or spoke to you as a child has an emotional resonance you carry with you your entire life. It’s very hard to find a story that can speak to you the same way it did when you were younger.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

