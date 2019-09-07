Avengers: Endgame Has Tied Disney’s Dumbo for New Milestone

Avengers: Endgame continues to hover in theaters and add to its already impressive total, and as of today it has been in theaters a total of 133 days. That’s enough to almost take the number one spot in the category of 2019’s longest-running film, bringing it neck and neck with Disney’s Dumbo live-action remake. Dumbo lasted in theaters for 133 days, and Endgame sits there now, so unless it just stops playing suddenly it should take the top spot for 2019 and add some extra days to its tally after all is said and done. Endgame is still in 110 theaters and is averaging about $2500 a day in regards to box office, which is actually pretty impressive once you consider how much money the film has already made.

Endgame sits atop the longest running 2019 films with Dumbo and is followed by another Marvel film Captain Marvel, which sits with 119 days in theaters. John Wick is next and is currently tied with Shazam! at 112 days, but it is still in theaters so it should pass it soon. Another Disney entry comes in next with Aladdin, which is still in theaters as well and sits at 105 days.

So far none of these have hit the highs of 2018’s longest-running films. A Star Is Born ran for 182 days and so did Incredibles 2. Black Panther ran for 175 days and Deadpool 2 ran for 154 days, while Infinity War ran for 140.

You can check out everything that comes with the Avengers: Endgame home video release below.

Blu-ray & Digital:

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original Iron Man — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs, and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame and the original Dumbo are available on home video now.