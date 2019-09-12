Avengers: Endgame Made $2000 Yesterday as It Ties Infinity War Record

Nearly half a year after it first premiered in theaters, Avengers: Endgame continues to climb its way into the record books, proving to be an unprecedented achievement for the wildly successful Marvel Studios. But even with the massively impressive box office numbers that made it the top grossing film of all time, finally topping James Cameron’s impressive records, the movie is just on the cusp of taking a title from the previous film in the series Avengers: Infinity War. But as of Saturday, September 14th, Endgame will officially beat it.

Avengers: Endgame has currently been running in theaters for 139 days, close to officially tying the 140-day theatrical run of Avengers: Infinity War. So as of Saturday, it will have surpassed that record. The film made $2098 on Tuesday in 55 theaters, almost doubling what it made on Monday, which was $940.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there’s still a ways to go to pass the historical run of Black Panther, which ran in theaters for 175 days in 2018. That movie’s cultural impact pushed it passed $1 billion at the box office and warranted a re-release around Oscar season to generate some buzz For Your Consideration.

There’s no questioning the success of Marvel Studios, which has churned out five billion-dollar hits out of their last six movies going back to Black Panther‘s premiere. Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn recognized this achievement when Avengers: Endgame officially passed Avatar at the box office.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” Horn shared in a statement.

Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously expressed a huge amount of gratitude toward fans who helped push their movies to these box office milestones by continuing to fill up theaters.

“To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the Russo Brothers posted on Twitter.

And while Avatar director James Cameron might have previously expressed some disillusionment with superhero films, he recently said that the success of Avengers: Endgame fills him with hope for the future of the movie industry.

“It gives me a lot of hope,” Cameron told Deadline. “Avengers: Endgame is demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theaters. The thing that scared me most about making Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 was that the market might have shifted so much that it simply was no longer possible to get people that excited about going and sitting in a dark room with a bunch of strangers to watch something.”

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters and is also available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.