James Cameron Congratulates The Avengers on Sinking Titanic at the Box Office

Earlier this week, less than 14 days after its initial release, Avengers: Endgame became the second-highest grossing movie in box-office history. The fifth movie ever to earn more than $2 billion worldwide, Endgame still has a little ways to go in order to topple Avatar, but it did take out the rest of the competition. That includes its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War, domestic behemoth Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and James Cameron‘s original record-setter, Titanic. Endgame took second place all time after sinking Titanic, and the film’s director decided that congratulations were in order.

For the past decade or so, James Cameron held the honor of having directed both of the top two biggest movies of all time: Avatar and Titanic. That has now changed with the release of Avengers: Endgame. Titanic sits at $2.19 billion, while Endgame has already reached $2.27 billion. After the milestone was reached, Cameron took to social media to offer some kind words to Kevin Feige, Joe and Anthony Russo, and the rest of the folks at Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The filmmaker shared an image of the Titantic being sunk by the Avengers logo rather than an iceberg. With it, he shared the following message:

“To Kevin and everybody at Marvel, an iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Cameron (@jamescameronofficial) on May 8, 2019 at 9:12pm PDT

By the time all is said and done, Cameron will likely be making another one of these posts congratulating Marvel’s blockbuster. With about $500 million to go, Avengers: Endgame is projected to beat Avatar and become the biggest movie of all time.

Cameron will of course try to reach the heights of box-office history again in December of 2021, as the first of four planned Avatar sequels will be released in theaters.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!