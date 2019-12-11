Iron Man’s Snap, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland Make Google’s 2019 Year in Search Video

2019 was a big year at the movies, all around the world. Among comic book movies, there was a snap heard around the world when Tony Stark sacrificed himself using an Iron Man suit and the Infinity Stones to erase Thanos and his army from existence in Avengers: Endgame. Shortly thereafter, Jake Gyllenhaal debuted in Spider-Man: Far From Home as Mysterio and would go into hospitals dressed as his character to be a real world hero and spread joy to children. Both of those moments, among others from Marvel movies in 2019, were big enough events for Google to consider them for their Year in Search video reflecting on 2019.

In the video above, some of the biggest moments around the world are compiled into one montage. The theme of the video is to encourage everyone to believe they, themselves, can be heroes. As a result, an onslaught of real life heroes fills the video, but it opens with Tony Stark and a fist full of Infinity Stones. The video goes on to cut to a shot of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel before it cuts to the real world where Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland are in their Spider-Man: Far From Home costumes bringing joy to a children’s hospital.

In fact, Avengers: Endgame was the most searched about movie on the Internet this year which lines up with its box office records, one of which includes being the biggest movie of all-time at the worldwide box office. Spider-Man: Far From Home became the biggest Spider-Man title of all-time at the worldwide box office, hauling in more than $1 billion for Sony at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now available on blu-ray and digital downloads, as well as streaming on the Disney+ streaming service. Spider-Man: Far From Home is available on blu-ray and digital downloads.