Avengers: Endgame – Tony Stark Almost Went To Asgard

Avengers: Endgame was such a pivotal movie for Marvel Studios, the crew behind the scenes went through piles of scripts before settling on the one they thought was best. One of the scripts had War Machine (Don Cheadle) becoming Vice President of the United States and another had Bruce Banner and the Hulk coming to terms with another inside the Soul Stone. As it turns out, one of the more interesting Endgame drafts featured Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) going on a voyage to Asgard, which resulted in him ending up fighting Heimdall.

“Well we tried one that just wasn’t that interesting in our first draft, and that’s how we ended up going to The Avengers and Stark Tower and all that,” Endgame writer Stephen McFeely recently told CinemaBlend. “But we had a couple good things. It was basically going to Asgard in a different way because the Space Stone was technically in a vault there, so Tony Stark was wearing a stealth suit. But of course Heimdall could see him, so Heimdall’s fighting an invisible Tony Stark while Thor’s doing something else. And it was just like ‘Why don’t we go to The Avengers?’”

In the final cut that made theaters and home release, only Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) ended up going to Asgard to retrieve the Reality Stone from Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). As McFeely explained, Stark only traveled to New York City during the events of Joss Whedon’s The Avengers before heading further back in time with Captain America (Chris Evans) to retrieve extra Pym Particles from an old SHIELD lab. That’s where Stark ended up running into a previous version of his father.

