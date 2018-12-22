Audi Spoils Major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Plot Point

The Avengers: Endgame trailer started off rather harrowing. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is stranded on a spaceship among the cosmos as he’s seen essentially recording his dying declaration. That’s all the trailer shows of Stark but thanks to some marketing material for the upcoming Marvel Studios‘ flick, the ending might have already been spoiled.

WARNING: Possible spoilers ahead. If you’re trying to avoid even the slightest of spoilers ahead of the debut of Avengers: Endgame, it’d be best to proceed with caution.

It was previously announced that Marvel Studio had partnered with German automaker Audi to roll out a new car that uses a product placement in Avengers: Endgame to launch its marketing strategy. Audi has already started to market the relationship and thanks to a Freudian slip, we now know Stark does, in fact, make it off the spaceship.

In the video above, Downey can be seen checking out a concept of the Audi e-tron GT, the aforementioned Endgame-exclusive car. Towards the end of the video, Downey sits down in the car with Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte and mentions he’d like to finally drive the car.

When Lichte mentions he already has, Downey lets it slip that the only time he drove the car before was as his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart.

“As Tony Stark in Avengers 4 out Spring 2019,” Downey Jr. said while turning his head to look at the camera.

While it’s not all too surprising that Stark makes it back to Earth — there are leaked set photos revealing him in New York — there had been a growing contingent online that the tech genius might end up perishing on the ship after it eventually runs out of air.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Do you count this Audi video as a spoiler? Were you one of those who thought Stark was going to die in space? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or mention me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters April 26, 2019. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.