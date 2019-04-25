Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark Team Suit Hot Toys Figure Unboxing

Iron Man figures continue to be one of the hottest items offered from Sideshow Collectibles, the distributor for Hot Toys products. Sideshow recently started shipping a new figure which is not so much Iron Man but fully Tony Stark. The Tony Stark Team Suit 1:6 scale figure made by Hot Toys gives Stark fans the opportunity to add another figure to their collection, without all of the bells, whistles, lights, and price tag of the classic Iron Man figures. This means the figure has its pros and cons for a collector but it fully accomplishes what it sets out to masterfully. Sideshow Collectibles provided ComicBook.com with the Tony Stark Team Suit figure for review purposes which is exactly what you'll find here (and in the video above or on our YouTube channel if you'd like a link to share. The figure, which is available from Sideshow now, stands just under a foot tall and prices at $235. While the details are stellar, bringing the suit worn by the Avengers character in Avengers: Endgame for time travel purposes to impressive life, it is limited in terms of accessories and pose opportunities. Check out the video above or continue reading (and see some photos of the figure) our review of the figure below!

The Figure (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) Modeled after Avengers: Endgame's time traveling Team Suits, this 1:6 scale figure is simple but impressive. This figure does not lend itself to exciting poses or customization as it only comes with one alternate set of hands, an alternate head with a light up feature in the Team Suit helmet, and a 1:6 scale version of the broken down Iron Man helmet which Tony used early in Avengers: Endgame to try and reach Pepper Potts. The broken helmet is not wearable for the figure. Lack of customization aside, the figure delivers impressively for anyone who does really enjoy the Team Suits or wants to complete a collection of Tony Stark / Iron Man figures. The sculpt of Tony's head is masterfully made to look like Robert Downey Jr. in the biggest Avengers movie yet. The patterned suit pops really well under light and offers stylish front and back sides, complete with thee Avengers logo on the chest. As is desired from Hot Toys figures, this truly feels like the most detailed and movie-accurate figure that is going to be available for Tony Stark in such a costume. The limited amount of red pops very nicely under a light and for a camera. The artists at Hot Toys left no detail unchecked, as the layers and colors all compliment each other very nicely, especially when you put this figure beside others. prevnext

The Packaging (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) The box itself is very sleek and attractive. There is no arc reactor on the suit for the figure, so the designers cleverly put one front and center of the package's sleeve. The box is made to match the colors of the Team Suit and it does very well, with the sleeve sliding off to reveal a clear layer of protective plastic allowing you to see the figure without removing it from the package. It's a very well-designed, colored, and layered package. prevnext

Accessories (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) As noted, the accessories are limited for the figure. This figure includes the Avengers: Endgame themed base and stand with "Tony Stark," written on the front, one alternate pair of hands, the broken Iron Man helmet seen early in Endgame, and an alternate head with a light up function. The light-up function in the helmet looks brilliant. The blue visor which offers a peak in to see Tony's face illuminates very simply when a cover disguised as part of the helmet is removed to reveal a switch. The switch seamlessly fits into the figure. When lit, the helmet-on version of the figure is the figure at its best and most exciting. However, Tony's head sculpt is so well-designed, that it's an easy decision to keep the head sculpt attached to the figure for displaying. prevnext

Best Prop! (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) The most exciting accessory, as a Marvel fan, has to be the destroyed Iron Man helmet. This helmet was featured in the opening moments of the biggest (and arguably most exciting) Marvel movie and provided a deeply emotional sequence where Tony recorded a message for Pepper. Unfortunately, thee accessory doesn't light up in the eyes but that's not enough to make it anything less than the best accessory and one of the best props figures based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (save for maybe the 1:6 scale Nano Gauntlet included with Rocket Raccoon, which comes to mind). It's so impressively sculpted and painted, with the damage accurately reflecting the helmet as it appeared in Avengers: Endgame with what looks like a Terminator-inspired half free of the red and gold exterior, showcasing the inner workings of the Iron Man masks. prevnext