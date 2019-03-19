‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toy Embargo Date Revealed

When it comes to Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios hasn’t been afraid to keep their marketing to a minimum. Outside of the two trailers and Super Bowl television spot, there’s been virtually no marketing for the upcoming blockbuster. Suffice to say, the consumer products division at the Walt Disney Company is presumably sitting on a stockpile full of goodies. In fact, the embargo against Avengers: Endgame toy sales reportedly lifts March 31st, meaning toys will be made available for purchase at that time.

Thanks to one eagle-eyed Reddit user, a store memo has surfaced online with a warning that Avengers: Endgame toys would start arriving in stores beginning March 11th (last week). The memo goes on to say the toys will have a register restriction placed on the toys until March 31st, just in case some stores decide to stock their shelves early. Toy leaks have been increasingly common as we get closer to film with the most recent leak being the action figures included in the first wave of Endgame Marvel Legends collectibles from Hasbro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “first wave” of Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends figures only include two figures from the movie itself, with a Quantum Realm suit Captain America and movie-accurate Ronin. Other figures in the highly-collectible line include an Infinity War-accurate Ebony Maw and comics-accurate toys of Citizen V, Living Laser, and Nighthawk. As with other Marvel Legends waves, this wave includes a Build-A-Figure, this time being Thanos in full armor from head-to-toe.

It’s been a unique scenario because many of the other leaked toys have shown the figures in their Quantum Realm Suits. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has gone on record suggesting the vast majority of toy leaks are fake in an effort to deter any spoilers online.

“What’s interesting about toy leaks is that 99 percent of the time they’re not accurate. Because toys are, frankly, tailored to either old concepts or completely different concepts than what’s in the movie,” Joe Russo previously said.

“I laugh a lot when those toy leaks show up because I’m like, well, that’s great, because that’s a misdirect [laughs]. Because it has nothing to do with the film.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now while Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Of the leaked toys, have any particular sets piqued your interest so far? If so, let us know which ones in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!