Avengers: Endgame Tracking to Become Highest Grossing Import Film of All Time in China

To paraphrase Captain America, Avengers: Endgame can do this all day — when it comes to breaking box office records. At this point, which isn’t even a full week into its run, it’s almost easier to ask what records Endgame hasn’t broken and it looks like that short list is about to get even shorter. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is tracking to become the highest grossing import film of all time in China.

Noted by Exhibitor Relations, the May Day holiday in China is set to see Endgame bring in $74 million Wednesday, a total that will see the film’s total Chinese box office gross thus far grow to $463 million — a number that in turn puts it ahead of the Fate of the Furious which was released in 2017.

It’s an impressive feat, but it’s also not a huge surprise given the film’s incredible performance since opening last Friday. Endgame already set the record for the biggest opening day in Chinese box office history, with a huge $107 in its first day in China. And it’s not just crushing it in China. The film is a worldwide phenomenon currently sitting at around $426 million at the domestic box office and a total $1.48 billion worldwide. That worldwide number makes Endgame currently the eighth highest grossing film at the worldwide box office.

And Endgame isn’t likely to stop there. If Endgame continues to perform similarly to other superhero blockbuster films overall — meaning a box office multiplier in the 2.5x and 3.5x range — Endgame could end up with a total box office haul somewhere between $2.42 billion on the conservative end and $4.23 billion on the higher end. That’s more than enough to take Endgame all the way to the top of the all-time worldwide box office, even above the current leader, Avatar.

It makes for a spectacular showing overall for the film, which functions as the conclusion of the MCU’s first 22 films, a series that has recently been dubbed “The Infinity Saga”.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.