Did ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Reveal Black Widow and Hawkeye in Space?

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released this week and fans are deep diving into the new few minutes of content, discovering all sorts of interesting hidden details. One sleuthing fan noticed that Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) appear to be in space.

Shared by u/TSM_E3 to r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” this image shows Clint and Natasha on what looks to be the Benatar, the spaceship used by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, some excited at the prospect of seeing the Avengers on the ship, and others further explaining why this theory is likely true.

“Makes sense if Nebula and Stark used it to fly back to Earth. Quill and the other Guardians flew it to Titan so it should still be intact when Endgame begins,” u/burky17 wrote.

“Why would people say this isn’t the Benatar? There are like 20 identical elements. For example, you can see those triangular cream colored objects with red balls inside next to the ladders in both shots, or you can see the slotted lighting around the circular door on both shots. Black Widow and Hawkeye aren’t in a Quinjet,” u/JosephSmithRapedKidz explained.

“It’s 2019 and the Avengers are flying in the Benatar. Amazing,” u/Egosius added.

It makes sense that some of the team would be on the Benatar based off the information learned form the Walt Disney Company’s “Annual Shareholder Meeting” last week.

While the footage has yet to be released online, some shareholders have shared that it includes Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) telling the group they need to go Thanos’ garden and use the stones to undo The Decimation. Apparently, the footage included Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula, Captain America (Chris Evans), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Black Widow in space. Rocket says something along the lines of, “Who has never been in space before? Raise your hand.” It then closes with Rocket warning those who haven’t been in space to not puke on his ship.

Considering the similar looks from the above images, we think it’s safe to assume Clint is on board for this space mission.

Do you think Clint and Natasha are on the Benatar? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

