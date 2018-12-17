‘Avengers: Endgame’: Domino’s Offers to Deliver Pizza to Starving Tony Stark

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame showed Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in some very dire circumstances, and it looks like yet another real world organization is stepping in to help.

The official Twitter account for Domino’s Pizza India recently caught wind of Tony being lost in space, after NASA digitally offered their assistance last week. In a reply, Domino’s asked to be notified as soon as Tony is located, because they can still manage to deliver a pizza to him in 30 minutes or less.

@NASA and @Marvel The moment you locate Tony, please let us know. We’ll deliver his favourite pizzas to him in 30 minutes or less, wherever he is. — Domino’s Pizza India (@dominos_india) December 12, 2018

As with NASA’s tweet that started it all, the notion that Domino’s would offer their help to the starving superhero is pretty endearing. And hey, most Marvel fans probably didn’t have “a Domino’s pizza guy” on their list of theories of who could potentially save Tony.

With or without hot pizza, Endgame will see Tony and the rest of the remaining Avengers thrust into a new situation, as they try a last-ditch effort to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“[Endgame] doesn’t do what you think it does,” co-writer Christopher Markus explained earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“We broke your heart,” added Markus. “Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.