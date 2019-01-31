‘Avengers: Endgame’ Getting Early Release In UK

Avengers; Endgame is going to release a day earlier in the United Kingdom.

According to Comscore Movies UK & Ireland, Avengers: Endgame will open on Thursday, April 25th in the United Kingdom. The film opens on April 26th in North America.

In Avengers: Endgame: “A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is, and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers: Endgame will have a Thursday opening, 25th April. — Comscore Movies UK & Ireland (@cSMoviesUK) January 29, 2019

Marvel revealed the Avengers: Endgame title in the film’s first trailer, released in December. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that fans shouldn’t expect to see too much of the film in marketing beyond the first 15 minutes.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige said. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment was a surprising cliffhanger in Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he is quite pleased with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.