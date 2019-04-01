‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toys May Have Spoiled War Machine Getting Several Sets of Armor

Avengers: Endgame toys are now on sale, allowing fans to snatch up some of the first publicly-released consumer products from the upcoming blockbuster. As fate would have it, fans have already started picking the toys apart trying to find any clues of what’s going to happen in the film. One eagle-eyed toy collector might have uncovered the fact that James “War Machine” Rhodes will be getting more than one set of armor in the Marvel Studios flick.

Shared to r/MarvelStudios by u/Tprime117, the War Machine Funko POP! toy has a sticker on his right thigh that says “006,” hinting that the armor of this toy the Mark VI version of the War Machine armor. The problem with that? The armor the character donned in Avengers: Infinity War was the Mark IV iteration, meaning that between there’s a missing set (Mark V) of armor somewhere out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the Hulkbuster armor seen in both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Infinity War, many fans have speculated that Rhodey would be getting his own version of a “War Machine Buster,” so it’s entirely possible that that armor could end up being the missing Mark V. If the new Buster armor isn’t Mark V, that means War Machine would end up donning at least three different sets of armor in the team-up flick.

It should be noted that Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo previously went on record to mention that the majority of toy “leaks” are fake and are based on some of the earliest versions of concept art associated with a movie. That said, some of the earliest toy leaks were the first to reveal the Avengers’ “Quantum Realm” suits, something that debuted in the latest Endgame trailer.

“What’s interesting about toy leaks is that 99 percent of the time they’re not accurate. Because toys are, frankly, tailored to either old concepts or completely different concepts than what’s in the movie,” Russo previously said.

“I laugh a lot when those toy leaks show up because I’m like, well, that’s great, because that’s a misdirect [laughs]. Because it has nothing to do with the film.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How many different sets of armor do you think Rhodey will get in Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.