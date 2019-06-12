Iron Studios Reveals Killer Thanos Statue from Avengers: Endgame

In the likely case you’re still busy snatching up every post-release Avengers: Endgame collectible you can get your hands on, the team at Iron Studios has unveiled an all-new statue that’s sure to het you excited. Keeping with the trend of design 1/4 scale ultra-detailed statues, Iron Studios has officially unveiled their Warrior Thanos statue — and it’s about as incredible as you’d expect.

Coming in at nearly 31″ tall, the hefty statue weighs over 25 pounds and comes with a whole host of goodies, with two right hands, two left hands, and three different head options. The full statue description, as provided by Iron Studios, can be seen below. The statue is now available for pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles with an MSRP of $1,000.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Following the worldwide success of the Avengers: Endgame movie, Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest Deluxe statue from the Legacy Replica 1:4 Scale line – Thanos! Based on the original film references, this statue is hand-painted and limited edition. The Deluxe edition also features multiple head options as well as a Stark Gauntlet!

Endgame fans, don’t miss your chance to add Thanos to your collection!

The Thanos (Deluxe) 1:4 Statue features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in Polystone

Hand-Painted

Includes Three (3) head options

One (1) right hand with blade

One (1) right hand with Stark Gauntlet

One (1) left hand with light up LED Infinity Gauntlet

One (1) bare left hand

Additional Details & Dimensions

Materials: Polystone

Product Size: Height: 30.7″ (779.78 mm) | Width: 17.7″ (449.58 mm) | Depth: 15.7″ (398.78 mm) | Weight: 26.5 lbs (12.02 kg) *

The statue is based on the younger version of Thanos seen in Endgame, who went by the nickname “Warrior Thanos” with the film’s behind the scenes crew.

“We refer to him as Warrior Thanos, the version of the character before he put down his armor and became enlightened and wanted to search for the stones,” Anthony Russo told Empire in a recent interview. “He’s angrier; it might be his flaw in the film, that he’s a little bit more precocious and self-confident, not quite as enlightened.”

What’s your favorite Avengers: Endgame collectable released so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Captain Marvel is available both digitally and on home media. Spider-Man: Far From Home is due out July 2nd.