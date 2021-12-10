Yvette Nicole Brown Named Her MCU Character from Endgame

Beloved actor Yvette Nicole Brown pondered what could be next for her character in Avengers: Endgame. She played SHIELD agent Phyllis Jenkins in the blockbuster film. Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian actually had the chance to speak about her stint in Crossing Swords with Luke Evans. In her plans for the Marvel agent, Brown would love to see her on a time travel mission with Chris Evans’ Captain America. This makes the actress one of the millions of people wondering what the heck happened to him as he was returning those Infinity Stones. During the conversation, Brown also revealed that she named her character during Endgame, and it just kind of stuck! Check out what she had to say down below.

“You calling her Phyllis Jenkins makes me very happy because I gave her that name in Endgame,” she revealed. “That’s why I laughed. In Endgame, she’s just called Shield agent and I’ve called her Phyllis Jenkins and everyone has picked it up. So, I’m very happy, it’s a win for me. She should go back in time, and they should do like a buddy comedy with her back there. We know that Captain America came back there for a while and he could take off from there. That’s what I say.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She previously told Comicbook.com that she was surprised that her part made it into Endgame.

“You know, I still pinch myself,” Brown explained. “And it’s funny, I was… The news of me being in it, it was a cameo, so I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone. So, I sat on that secret for two years. We shot it in 2017, and it didn’t come out until 2019. And it had taken so long, they were shooting Infinity War and Endgame at the same time. And so, I shot while everyone knew that Infinity War was being shot, so I thought I was in Infinity War. So, when Infinity War came out and I wasn’t in it, I was like, ‘Well, you know, it was a great experience. I got to work with Chris and Robert. And, you know, it didn’t work out, it’s fine.’ So, I went to the premiere of Endgame with my group of friends, my blerd bunch group, and we see the elevator and I’m like, ‘I’m in this!’ And next thing you know, there is my face, I was as shocked as everybody else. We all screamed. Chris Evans is now my Twitter boyfriend, life is good. Life is good.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman says that Marvel won’t tell him what’s going on with the former Captain America. We’re all just going to sit here and wonder for ourselves.

“I’ve got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don’t know,” the said to Inverse. “We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won’t tell me.”

Do you think we’ll see her again at some point? Let us know down in the comments!