‘Avengers: Engame’ Subway Art Revealed

Avengers: Endgame is quickly taking over the world. Now, promotional art work for the upcoming blockbuster film from Marvel Studios has been spotted in a subway station — conquering the floor to the ceiling.

This is one of many new ads for Avengers: Endgame, each of which seem to be making an abundant effort to protect spoilers from the film from reaching moviegoers ahead of its release. The directors of the film, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have been coy with fans regarding fake footage and promotional materials, which is probably why the subway art is nothing more than the poster for Avengers: Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the Avengers: Endgame subway station promotional art below.

“[Fitting everything into the run time] was very much worked out on the script level with [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “We spent a long time with them exploring all the possibilities and honing down on what the essential storytelling was. That’s such a complex question. You can’t really be dealing with that once you get to production. That’s definitely a script issue.”

“Yeah, focus and discipline is what it comes down to,” Anthony Russo added. “We like to keep the stories propulsive. It was painful for us to come in at three hours, but we just couldn’t get the story down from that.”

The longstanding rumor of Marvel Studios or the Russo Brothers having considered an intermission during theatrical showings of Avengers: Endgame were never anything more than just that. “We joked about it,” Joe Russo said. “We would joke about that.”

“We discussed it in jest,” Anthony Russo added.

“We may have even put our own intermission into it for when we would screen it, and give ourselves five minutes to go to the bathroom,” Joe Russo joked. “We’re telling everybody to prep as if they’re going into surgery. Don’t have any water or anything to drink post-midnight the day before the film, and you’ll be fine.”

If you find awesome Avengers: Endgame art in the wild, be sure to share it with me on Instagram or Twitter!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.