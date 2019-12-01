Marvel Makes Major Change to Ghost Rider’s Hell Charger

Now that he’s returned from the depths Hell, Robbie Reyes is fully dedicated to being a member of the Avengers. The team heads into the depths of space in the latest Avengers issue and as one might expect, it tests Reyes’ loyalty by making a pretty massive change to his Hell Charger in the space-faring issue. Full spoilers for Avengers #27 below. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the issue!

As promoted in the marketing beforehand, the Avengers head to space controlled by the Shi’ar Empire after Gladiator calls on their assistance. For whatever reason, an explosion’s rocked the Shi’ar biggest prison, allowing a whole bunch (quadrillions!) of prisoners to escape and Gladiator needs to help of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. With Tony Stark lost on a mission on Earth and Black Panther staying behind to try finding him, Captain America, Ghost Rider (Reyes), Blade, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk and guest Black Widow head to space to see what’s the deal.

Come to find out one of the prisoners managed to come across the power of the Starbrand and caused the explosion and its subsequent fallout. But that’s not the only major change — Jason Aaron and company also managed to change Reyes’ regular, every day Hell Charger from a car into a full-blown spaceship.

As the series begins to close down, Reyes is speeding among the stars as Black Widow tends to an injured Blade in the back seat. We then see what the trio is speeding away from — Silver Surfer and the Power Cosmic. The issue ends without revealing what the three did to upset Silver Surfer, but that will likely be unveiled during next month’s issue, aptly titled “The Three Heralds.”

Avengers #27 is now available on comic shelves everywhere. You can follow the “Starbrand Reborn” arc in Avengers #28, due out December 18th; its full sales solicitation can be found below.

AVENGERS #28

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

2020 VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STARBRAND REBORN PART TWO: THE DRAWING OF THE HERALDS!

A mysterious new wielder of the all-powerful, cosmic super-weapon the Starbrand has arisen inside a space prison the size of a galaxy, drawing the attention of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, along with some of the most powerful figures from beyond the stars. Behold the coming of the Three Heralds. Also, Thor is a Brood now…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99