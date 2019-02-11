‘Avengers’: The Hulk’s Beatdown of Thor and Loki Are Almost Identical Watched Side by Side

There are so many deep cuts and references in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we love being reminded of the special care the films’ directors put into the projects. Thanks to a recent post on Reddit, we’ve been reminded of the Hulk’s takedown of both Loki and Thor, and how the moments are practically identical.

Shared by u/gooterman to r/marvelstudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole!”, this side-by-side comparison video is a friendly reminder that Hulk is the strongest Avenger.

“These beatdowns go so well together,” they wrote.

On the left is the thunderdome-esque fight between Hulk and Thor which happened on Sakaar during Thor: Ragnarok. On the right is the showdown between Hulk and Loki in The Avengers. As you can see, Hulk whips the brothers around like they’re rag dolls and it’s hilarious in both scenarios.

Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post, adding their own thoughts to the similar scenes.

“It just goes to show the power difference between Thor and Loki. After Hulk did that to Loki, he was out for the rest of the movie. Thor just gets up and continues fighting like it was nothing,” u/SarcasticGamer shared.

“As much as I’d hate to see Hulk beat up more avengers, I’d love to see this come again and again as a motif,” u/The_Anonymous_Potato added.

“The amount of effort the MCU puts into giving little nods to minor details is amazing,” u/IHateOtherRedditors wrote.

Many commenters were quick to judge the post by saying the comparison is obvious, but we don’t think the original poster was claiming to have discovered the similarities. We all knew this was a callback when it happened, especially since Loki screams, “How does it feel?”. The point of this post was clearly to show us how the moments look next to each other, and we appreciate it!

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit theaters will be Captain Marvel on March 8th. Avengers: Endgame will follow on April 26th, and the Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.