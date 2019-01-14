‘Avengers’ Theory Suggest Hulk’s Problem Is He’s Happy

The Incredible Hulk might be too…happy? That is, of course, according to one fan theorist who thinks the reason Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is unable to turn into his gamma-infused counterpart is that Banner is too happy with his life to instantly switch over.

Using past examples of Banner’s behavior, the fan theorist states that after spending so much time as the Hulk on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok, the scientist is too happy to be back on Earth in his human to form to turn into the Hulk.

In Marvel’s The Avengers, Banner is sure to tell Captain America (Steve Rogers) and the rest of the Avengers his secret of being able to turn into the Hulk on command: he’s always angry, a moment that’s since been turned into a viral meme.

Using that one line, the theory does carry some clout with it. When Banner first met up with the Avengers, he had spent a few years on the run after The Incredible Hulk, always having to look over his shoulder for those out to get him. But since the first team-up film, Banner’s been in much more of a mellow mood.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the character seemingly started to settle down a bit as he seemingly began to foster a relationship with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. That is until the jolly green giant flew into space.

After spending the next two years post-Age of Ultron as the Hulk, perhaps Banner is just thankful and perfectly content to be in his human form again too much to ever care about turning into the Hulk again.

Of course, it’s hard to think that Ruffalo will never portray the Hulk again. In fact, if Avengers: Endgame is the end of the road for some of these Avengers, you should definitely expect to see the Hulk go out with a band.

