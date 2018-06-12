‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Officially Crosses $2 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has officially joined one of the most exclusive clubs in box office history, becoming just the fourth film ever to earn $2 billion at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War achieved the milestone after 48 days in theaters, one day longer than it took Avatar to achieve the same goal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Infinity War is the fourth highest grossing movie of all time, behind only the other three members of the $2 billion club: Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.18 billion), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion).

Avengers: Infinity War was the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to earn at least $1 billion and is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War was the second-fastest film to reach $500 million and its domestic box office total is now $655.1 million, making it the fifth highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), Marvel’s own Black Panther ($699.3 million), and Titanic ($659.3 million).

Based on its current momentum – Monday was the first day that Infinity War made less than $1 million worldwide, and that was just barely – the film is expected to surpass Titanic at the domestic box office, but whether it can pass Star Wars: The Force Awakens worldwide is less certain.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. You can see the complete list here. If you’re wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.