‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets an 8-Bit Trailer

JoBlo Videos has shared an 16-bit take on Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

The classic SNES video game-inspired take faithfully recreates the trailer as a side-scrolling game, complete with a retro spin on the Avengers theme overplaying the Infinity War footage.

JoBlo’s 8-Bit Trailers series previously re-imagined Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Thor: Ragnarok.

The old school game-inspired series took on Fox’s Logan, Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman, pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things and all three Disney-era Star Wars films released thus far.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of a decade’s worth of blockbusters.

Described by Marvel as an “unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Infinity War unites Marvel’s biggest names for the first time, bringing together the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange franchises.

Guardians star Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, called the movie a “cinematic event,” saying, “everything that you’ve known about Marvel is building to this movie.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige called the massive two-part Infinity War a “finale” that will bring about a new chapter to the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There will be two distinct periods,” Feige revealed. “Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

Vanity Fair recently assembled 83 Marvel stars for a photoshoot celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s tenth anniversary. The spread included Marvel heavyweights and newcomers alike, including Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., Captain America star Chris Evans, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

November’s Thor: Ragnarok helped the MCU become the first franchise to cross $5 billion at the domestic box office. The Thor threequel also gave Marvel Studios its 17th consecutive #1 box office opening.

Movie database and analyst site IMDb lists Avengers: Infinity War as the #1 most anticipated movie of 2018, and the superhero team-up epic also topped a similar poll released by Fandango.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.