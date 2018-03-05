New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Accessories are all About Iron Spider-Man and Thanos

Last week, the very first wave of apparel and accessories for Avengers: Infinity War were unveiled, and it included numerous t-shirt designs and hoodie designs, as well as a hat, wristband and wallet. The lineup focused mostly on the Avengers as a whole, but one of the standout items was this Iron Spider costume shirt. There were also several items dedicated to Thanos. Well, a new crop of accessories have been added to this first wave, and they’ve doubled down on Iron Spider and Thanos – to great effect.

Just look at those awesome Iron Spider and Thanos backpacks! The wallets are a perfect match. Then there’s the Iron Spider hat which really pops. And let’s not forget about the socks! There’s even an Infinity Gauntlet mug that will give you the power you need to face the day when you fill it with coffee. The entire Avengers: Infinity War apparel and accessories lineup is available to pre-order here. The prices are pretty reasonable and shipping is free. Just make sure to grab yours quickly because pre-order quantities are limited.

On a related note, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. This is a golden opportunity to grab one before the markups start.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

