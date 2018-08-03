‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Creative Team Joke About ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Connection With Obsidian’s Hand

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established the idea that all films and TV shows within it are connected to one another, creating one unified narrative that spans countless hours of narrative. On the home video commentary for Avengers: Infinity War, the creative minds behind the film point out that one potential plot hole could be corrected by Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

When Obsidian, a member of Thanos’ Black Order, confronts the Avengers in New York City, the conflict results in his hand being chopped off. Co-writer Stephen McFeely joked, “The big question is where is that hand?” while co-director Joe Russo notes, “It’s still in Washington Square Park.” As far as what ends up happening to that hand, co-writer Christopher Markus encouraged, “Tune into Agents of SHIELD.”

Agents of SHIELD debuted in 2013 and focused on Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, who was seemingly killed in Marvel’s The Avengers. The series focuses on the lower stakes events that unfold in the MCU that might be off the radar of the Avengers, Iron Man, or Captain America.

Having “Marvel” in the title sparked interest in viewers throughout the first season, though some audiences were disappointed that the series didn’t connect more wholly to the MCU’s more popular characters. When Captain America: Winter Soldier premiered in the spring of 2014, it revealed that Hydra had infiltrated SHIELD and swayed the alliances of much of the organization. Over on Agents of SHIELD, the entire dynamic of the show was changed, with viewers realizing the potential of the tie-in TV series.

Heroes from theatrical releases have made brief cameos in the series, with fans still wondering if we’ll ever see stars of the small screen cross over to a theatrical release.

“We’ve all considered,” co-director Joe Russo told Premiere.fr. “But the trick is that we already have at least sixty characters with whom we must tell a story! And it’s hard enough to communicate with [directors] Taika Waititi, Ryan Coogler, Scott Derrickson, Peyton Reed and James Gunn at the same time, not to add all the showrunners and TV crews to this. The latter is also led by totally different people. So it’s practically impossible. Our job is to focus on the Marvel film world and offer a satisfying climax.”

Fans will have to remain patient to discover whether or not the crossover events will take place.

Avengers: Infinity War is on Digital HD now and on Blu-ray on August 14th. Season Six of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will premiere sometime next year.

