‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain How ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Works With Their Film

The upcoming Avengers: Infinity War is set to be the culmination of 10 years of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, though some fans are wondering where heroes like Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and The Wasp fit into the spectacle, as they haven’t been featured in any of the film’s promotional materials. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently pointed out that, while many consider these characters to be heroes, their actions in Captain America: Civil War have an impact on their involvement with Thanos.

“Civil War has a big impact on everything that followed it. The events of Civil War,” Joe Russo shared with RadioTimes. “In that movie, there are characters who are on the wrong side of the U.S. government, and so the audiences will get to see how everyone responded to being on the wrong side and what decisions they made that allowed them to move forward in their lives.”

With Ant-Man and the Wasp hitting theaters in July, audiences won’t have to wait too long to see the adventures of Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, though trying to orchestrate the events of Infinity War and the rest of the MCU proved difficult for the film’s screenwriters.

“Well there’s a lot of conversations,” Stephen McFeely shared with press at the Avengers: Infinity War set visit. “But we have had to juggle both Marvel– Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel— specifically because they all exist in various ways in and around these two movies.”

He added, “We think we handled it and solved it in fairly clever ways, but it certainly was an issue. If you wanna do what you wanna do here, how does it affect this movie and not just make this movie. Why isAnt-Man and Wasp not Infinity War Part Two? So we gotta work on that and figure it out.”

While collaboration is necessary to ensure the overall continuity of the MCU, Infinity War screenwriter Christopher Markus claimed very few requests were made to them.

“[Ant-Man and the Wasp director] Peyton Reed and his group of writers are going to make whatever movie they want,” Markus admitted. “We had very small requests like, ‘It would be great if right there that person was—is that okay? Good?’ You always make the best movie you can. Same thing with Black Panther and same thing with Captain Marvel. They’re gonna make the movies they’re gonna make and in this unique case, very small tiny suggestions for beginnings and endings like that.”

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War when it lands in theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

[H/T YouTube, RadioTimes]