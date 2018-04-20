‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Sebastian Stan Confirms Big Scene With ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Stars

Somehow, Avengers: Infinity War might have just gotten bigger with unexpected heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe possibly popping up.

Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan spilled some beans during a panel at Ace Comic Con, revealing surprising stars of Ant-Man and The Wasp to be involved with the massive ensemble flick bringing all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. Since we just did a whole breakdown on if Ant-Man was making a surprise appearance in Infinity War, this is timely and welcome news!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there,” Stan said. “I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there,” Stan said. “You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”

With Ant-Man and The Wasp set to release between Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel coming out one year later, it’s possible Stan is confusing the scene for one in the later movie. After all, the two movies did film back to back.

He may have gone further with his spoilers though, revealing a few other co-stars who he will be sharing the screen with which trailers had managed to withhold, so far. “I look to my right and I see Tom Holland and Dave Bautista,” Stan says, indicating Bucky Barnes will cross paths with their Spider-Man and Drax characters. “I see them in the corner and Tom is literally the size of Dave’s leg, I don’t know what they’re talking about but Bautista jumps up and does a kick-punch move and I was like ‘Yo, you’re about to kill him!’”

The safe bet, if these scenes are indeed a part of Avengers: Infinity War, is that Stan is referencing the last stand against Thanos in Wakanda which will dominate the film’s third act. “There was one day we were on set and were doing this scene that’s in the trailer where we’re all running to battle, you know, all of us are on set and it’s like forty superheroes,” Stan said.

If what the directing duo the Russo Brothers said during ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, the battle will be as thrilling as Stan made it sound. We have an equivalent that’s like, if you had a comic book and you open it up to your double panel and then you fold it out, and then you folded it out again and again,” Joe Russo said.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Leave your questions about ComicBook.com’s Avengers: Infinity War set visit in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!