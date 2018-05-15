This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Bank is the Most Affordable Infinity Gauntlet Replica

There have been several different Infinity Gauntlet replicas released alongside Avengers: Infinity War, but most of them range from expensive to ridiculously expensive. There are cheaper options, but the quality is lacking. Enter this Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet replica bank.

Yes, it’s an old fashioned coin bank. Given how infrequently I’ve used cash over the last decade or so, the idea of using a coin bank in 2018 seems odd to me. Even if you could care less about storing change in it, fundamentally, this is an impressive Infinity Gauntlet replica for display that will only set you back $29.99. It looks great, and it measures between 10 and 11-inches tall. There’s also a comic book-style version available that’s even bigger!

Rubies makes a costume version of the Infinity Gauntlet that can be had for $30.99, but it doesn’t look quite as good in my opinion, and it’s probably not as suitable for display as the bank version. As you’ll see, once you get past these Infinity Gauntlets, the prices start rising.

If you want the biggest bang for your buck, you can get Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist which is out of stock in most places, but you can still pre-order one here for the standard $99.99 with free shipping (expected to arrive in June). The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Next up is the Hot Toys ACS003 Avengers: Infinity War 1/4th scale Infinity Gauntlet which is available to order here for $95. This thing is gorgeous and features fancy lighting modes, but at only 7-inches tall it will be a little underwhelming as a display piece. To fix that problem, you’ll have to go big with the full-size version which is available to pre-order right here for $930. That’s officially expensive, but you are getting a masterpiece of craftsmanship that stands approximately 28-inches tall.

