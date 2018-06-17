New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Shows Cast and Crew in a Happier Moment

Avengers: Infinity War may have pulled on a lot of Marvel fans’ heartstrings, but a new photo shows that things weren’t all doom and gloom on set.

A new behind-the-scenes photo has recently been making the rounds on Reddit, which shows Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo watching a monitor with Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, while on the “Battle of Wakanda” set. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with all of the cinematic chaos going on around them, the photo is pretty adorable to see, and there’s a chance that Evans’ smile will help ease some of the more worried Steve Rogers fans. And in a way, the photo does showcase how massive of an undertaking Infinity War was for everyone involved.

“This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible.” Hemsworth revealed in an interview back in January. “I think what these characters are about to face — with Thanos — there’s been nothing quite like it… I finished literally two days ago and I looked at (directors) Joe and Anthony (Russo) and said, ‘I don’t know how you guys have gotten this far and I don’t know how you’re going to hold it together and complete this thing, but my hat’s off to you.’”

But judging by comments from the film’s returning cast members, there’s a chance that we haven’t seen anything yet.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said in an interview earlier this month. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth continued. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

What do you think of this Infinity War behind-the-scenes shot? Does it help ease any of your Avengers 4 worries? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 will land in theaters on May 3, 2019.